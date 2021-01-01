 Loading…

Indica

Hash Plant

by Nature's Chemistry

Nature's Chemistry Cannabis Flower Hash Plant

Hash Plant

Hash Plant
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Hash Plant, also known as "Hashplant," is an indica marijuana strain bred by Sensi Seeds. According to growers, Hash Plant stays compact during her extra-short flowering time. Her tight, resin-drenched flower clusters develop a brittle surface when dried and give off a deep, rich Afghani aroma that’s undercut with a hint of hashish. When consumed, her dominant flavor is the spicy-sharp bite of smouldering resin glands. The instant vaporization of those layers of sparkling trichomes accelerates Hash Plant’s rapid, blissful and breathtakingly powerful body-stone. This 90% indica is the product of careful genetic selection, a process that involved matching the mysterious Hash Plant original from the U.S. with Northern Lights.

 

