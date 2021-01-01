 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Silverhawks OG
Sativa

Silverhawks OG

by Nature's Chemistry

Write a review
Nature's Chemistry Cannabis Flower Silverhawks OG

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Nature's Chemistry Logo

About this strain

Silverhawks OG

Silverhawks OG
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Pinene

Silverhawks OG is a strong cross between Super Silver Haze and White Fire Alien OG, preferred by consumers for daytime use. This sativa-dominant strain is creative and energizing while remaining useful for relieving discomforts such as cramps, muscle spasms, and anxiety. Expect a funky, pungent citrus aroma with hints of fuel.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review