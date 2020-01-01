 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Royal Purple Kush Pre-Roll 0.5g

Royal Purple Kush Pre-Roll 0.5g

by Nature's Reserve

Write a review
Nature's Reserve Cannabis Pre-rolls Royal Purple Kush Pre-Roll 0.5g

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Royal Purple Kush

Royal Purple Kush

A gorgeous lime green and vibrant purple cultivar from Emerald Triangle Seeds, Royal Purple Kush crosses two old world indicas: Black Afghani and Bubba Kush. The well-rounded flavor profile is sweet from Black Afghani, and peppery and fruity from Bubba Kush. As for the high, it is heavier than most purp strains without being completely flooring. Royal Purple Kush is great for mid-afternoon sessions or smokers with high tolerances.

 

About this brand

Nature's Reserve Logo