Quantity: 30 capsules Dosage: One capsule a day at lunch CBD: 10 mg per capsule Storage: In a cool and dry place Would you like to feel young again? Unhealthy lifestyles and environments (tobacco, pollution, sun exposure, alcohol, etc.) lead to an excess of free radicals in our bodies, which as a result, may be responsible for various health problems. The role of antioxidants is to eliminate or neutralise this excess of free radicals. Natureight Young supplements contain many antioxidants, which may help to protect cells from oxidative stress. Composition Caps YOUNG : Red Grape Antioxidants inside red grapes reduce toxins, which are daily accumulated by our bodies. Rich in antioxidants, red grapes are an excellent anti-ageing treatment. Acai Acai berries, one of the fruits with the maximum concentration of antioxidants, contributes to protect cells from oxidative damage. Green Coffee High levels of antioxidants in green coffee help fighting toxins and free radicals, meanwhile, contributing to slowing down the ageing process. Pomegranate Consumption of pomegranate helps to protect cells against oxidative stress and to maintain a normal and healthy skin. Hemp Extract As reported by Hampson AJ, Grimaldi M, Axelrod J & Wink D (1998), who published , The cannabinoids are neuroprotective antioxidants: “These data also suggest that the non-psychotropic, natural cannabinoid, cannabidiol, can be a potentially useful therapeutic agent for the treatment of degenerative neurological disorders”. *Dietary supplements cannot replace a varied and balanced diet nor a healthy lifestyle. A recommended daily dose should not be exceeded. Keep out of reach and sight of children. Consult your doctor.