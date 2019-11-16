technoHippie on July 3rd, 2019

I recently picked up a quarter ounce of shake of this strain grown by Nature's Grace and Wellness. They're an Illinois cultivator. My purchase was testing 0.34% THC, 18.54% THC-A, 0.14% CBD, and 0% CBD-A, totaling to a 19.51% cannabinoid content. I wasn't expecting much. I typically don't have much luck with strains testing below 20%. However, this one absolutely shocked me! First thing I noticed was the aroma. The first few times I opened the bottle, it smelled super sour, almost like a concentrated sour syrup or something. It was that ultra-sour taste, but in your nose. That's the only way I can describe it. But after a day of use, opening it maybe a dozen times, it now smells almost exactly like fruity pebbles cereal. The flavor is just as complex as well, even moreso. Starts out surprisingly tasting like a very rich, expensive cheese, kind of like a cross between a gyurere, a strong munster, and a hint of a mild limburger. Soon, a more sweet and sour flavor comes through and dominates the profile for a while, making for an aftertaste quite a bit longer in duration than most vapor I've had. Effects outperform expectations based on testing results. Euphoria is strong, focus is heightened, and energy is improved. In addition, I'm noticing that the pain and cramping caused by my crohn's disease has reduced by a noticeable amount. This kind of feels like the euphoria of an indica testing over 30%, but with the energy and cerebral effects of an "experienced users only" sativa. Nature's Grace and Wellness, oh my God, what a monster you have created. I wish I could afford more, and please, please, please! Make this strain's seeds available in 2020 when us medical users will be allowed to grow. I'd love to test myself with this one! Disclosure: I take prescribed Adderall daily for medical issues, so this may alter my experience versus yours. However, regardless of how my experience differs on this strain itself, my review is written with a comparison to other recent purchases I've made and it truly blows everything I've bought recently out of the water, even strains testing 8-10% higher.