  Chicago Blue Dream

Chicago Blue Dream

by Nature's Grace and Wellness

Nature's Grace and Wellness Cannabis Flower Chicago Blue Dream

Chicago Blue Dream is our version of the popular and well-known West Coast strain, Blue Dream. Our “Chi-Blue” is a hybrid with a euphoric punch. It is great for day-time pain, nausea, headaches, and mood enhancement. This strain is not only visually appealing with its abundance of trichomes, but follows with a sweet berry aroma and cool finish.

Teremei

As someone who has recently gotten my medical card. I wanted something for arthritis. However my first experience I had a moderate panic attack. I tried again but this time took smaller amounts, and switched strains. No panic attacks with this stuff. So in that regard it deserves a 5/5 from me. If you are going through the very hard process of trying to use Cannabis AND have panic disorder. Remember, take super small doses. And perhaps give this strain a try. Just a little bit at first, remember.

TheGr8Kate

Bought in a vape by Nature's Grace and Wellness. Love it! Very nice daytime choice. Found myself turning to this one over and over. Not a heavy body high, yet relaxing. Nice light cerebral buzz. Can still concentrate and get things done. No paranoia, eases my anxiety and improves my overall mood. Also use this to punch up the pain relief effectiveness of my CBD dominant RSO edibles. Indica hybrids and strains sometimes give me the munchies, but not this one. Definitely added to my list of favorite strains.

Bukbook

All day long. This is by far one of the cleanest highs I have yet to experience. I picked up 1/2 oz of shake from PDI medical in BG on a whim. I have had blue dream before and have enjoyed it, but not like I enjoy Natures Grace Chicago version. For me it comes on strong (couple puffs off a chillum) and immediately I feel loose. The initial euphoria ebbs into a completely functional bliss. My anxiety took a backseat while I chatted up my neighbor, which rarely happens. I am not yet versed enough to comment on the flavors so I wont pretend, but I will say that it is pleasant and there is nothing off-putting about it. Like I said, for me it is an all day long strain. Ease the stress of work or social functions, or just zone into a fireside chat with the loved ones, this bud will help. For me it's a re-apply every 2-3 hours for maximum benefits kind of deal.

Family owned medical cannabis cultivator and processor located in Illinois. Nature’s Grace and Wellness is owned and operated by the O’Hern Family. The O’Herns are 5th generation farmers and run O’Hern Stock Farms in Western Illinois. The Spoon River Valley area is their home and they are passionate about improving the livelihood, health, and wellness of not only their families but their fellow friends and neighbors. Parents, Kelley and Larry O’Hern have four sons who all have strong backgrounds in agriculture and are deeply rooted in the growth and achievements of the family business. Throughout their family history, they have been heavily involved in agriculture through the production of grain and livestock. The family has been recognized both locally and nationally for their commitment to sustainable, safe and responsible agriculture. Their inspiration for this project began with the desire to help their family members, whom suffer from medical conditions of which access to medical cannabis could benefit. This personal connection to the benefits of the medical cannabis movement, the desire to help others, and their passion for agriculture compelled them to seek a role in Illinois’ Compassionate Use of Medical Cannabis Pilot Program (“Pilot Program”). In the end, they are agriculture people. The sustainable, responsible and safe cultivation of medical cannabis is a natural extension of their family operations and the goals they have set out for the future of their community.