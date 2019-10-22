Teremei
As someone who has recently gotten my medical card. I wanted something for arthritis. However my first experience I had a moderate panic attack. I tried again but this time took smaller amounts, and switched strains. No panic attacks with this stuff. So in that regard it deserves a 5/5 from me. If you are going through the very hard process of trying to use Cannabis AND have panic disorder. Remember, take super small doses. And perhaps give this strain a try. Just a little bit at first, remember.