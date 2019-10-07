TheGr8Kate
on October 7th, 2019
Love this strain for pain, anxiety and depression. It's a staple in my cannabis selection. I have fibromyalgia and this works well for me for pain relief. The high CBD levels offset the THC somewhat, so this is a light, mellow, very enjoyable high. No couch lock. No paranoia. I can still concentrate and focus on tasks. At the same time, I don't find this over stimulating. Excellent day time or night time choice. Sometimes I'll mix it with a strong indica at bedtime. I have purchased it as flower, shake and as a vape tank, all from Nature Grace and wellness. My only complaint, the vape tank has propylene glycol added, so I won't purchase the vape tank again.