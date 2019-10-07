 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Critical Cure is an indica dominant hybrid with exceptionally high levels of CBD. The combination of THC and CBD work in harmony to increase the therapeutic benefits to patients. Patients will find Critical Cure’s cannabinoid profile to be relaxing and helpful to relieve symptoms from a whole host of conditions, including neurological disorders. Its higher THC and CBD levels make this strain standout among other the high CBD strains.

Love this strain for pain, anxiety and depression. It's a staple in my cannabis selection. I have fibromyalgia and this works well for me for pain relief. The high CBD levels offset the THC somewhat, so this is a light, mellow, very enjoyable high. No couch lock. No paranoia. I can still concentrate and focus on tasks. At the same time, I don't find this over stimulating. Excellent day time or night time choice. Sometimes I'll mix it with a strong indica at bedtime. I have purchased it as flower, shake and as a vape tank, all from Nature Grace and wellness. My only complaint, the vape tank has propylene glycol added, so I won't purchase the vape tank again.

Family owned medical cannabis cultivator and processor located in Illinois. Nature’s Grace and Wellness is owned and operated by the O’Hern Family. The O’Herns are 5th generation farmers and run O’Hern Stock Farms in Western Illinois. The Spoon River Valley area is their home and they are passionate about improving the livelihood, health, and wellness of not only their families but their fellow friends and neighbors. Parents, Kelley and Larry O’Hern have four sons who all have strong backgrounds in agriculture and are deeply rooted in the growth and achievements of the family business. Throughout their family history, they have been heavily involved in agriculture through the production of grain and livestock. The family has been recognized both locally and nationally for their commitment to sustainable, safe and responsible agriculture. Their inspiration for this project began with the desire to help their family members, whom suffer from medical conditions of which access to medical cannabis could benefit. This personal connection to the benefits of the medical cannabis movement, the desire to help others, and their passion for agriculture compelled them to seek a role in Illinois’ Compassionate Use of Medical Cannabis Pilot Program (“Pilot Program”). In the end, they are agriculture people. The sustainable, responsible and safe cultivation of medical cannabis is a natural extension of their family operations and the goals they have set out for the future of their community.