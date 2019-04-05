Chopsueyq4872
on April 5th, 2019
Fantastic product just having trouble getting it at my dispensary
Our disposable pens have undergone a complete makeover inside and out! Reliability: Each pen now features a 530mAh battery and a Smart Charge Port under the base cap. Just unscrew the cap with the bird logo and reveal the Micro USB charging port. Contents: No use of thinning agents. Style: Each pen features stylish rose gold accents with a soft-touch grip. The Reliability, Contents and Style makes this pen the most relevant on the Illinois market.Each Joos pen is 200mg of THC with our Critical Cure pen being 100mg THC and 100mg of CBD. Strains/Flavors available: Apple Jack, Fruity Pebbles, Purple Punch, Critical Cure, Pineapple Express, Mandarin Cookies, Mystery Cookies, Cheese and Chong, CrescendO, White Fire, Lilac, Chicago Blue Dream, Super Silver Haze, Jack Herer, Skywalker, Bubble Gum, Green Crack, Northern Lights, Double Durban Kush, Strawberry Headband, Mojo, and Cannalope Kush.
