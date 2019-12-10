BubbyLaura
on December 10th, 2019
Relief of stress related tension in mind and muscles.
A sativa dominant hybrid created by crossing Durban Poison X OG Kush with another Durban Poison. In other words, Double Durban Kush is Grace’s Cookies crossed with Durban Poison. It has a pungent sweet piney fuel like smell and energetic euphoric effects. These traits come from the dominant sativa side of this strain; Durban Poison. Double Durban Kush is great for patients needing a little help with energy and focus. The uplifting experience will help them perform their daily activities.
on December 10th, 2019
on October 1st, 2019
Thank you Jesus
on August 24th, 2019
Nice high! I prefer a Indica 90 %of the time for pain and relaxation. This strain does both that for me, if I smoke it in small quantities. If I smoke to much I start to feel hyperactive. Go figure