Jack Herer Cartridge 0.5g

by Nature's Grace and Wellness

Jack Herer Cartridge 0.5g

Jack Herer

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Jack Herer is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative.

Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency. Many breeders have attempted to cultivate this staple strain themselves in sunny or Mediterranean climates, and indoor growers should wait 50 to 70 days for Jack Herer to flower.

Family owned medical cannabis cultivator and processor located in Illinois. Nature’s Grace and Wellness is owned and operated by the O’Hern Family. The O’Herns are 5th generation farmers and run O’Hern Stock Farms in Western Illinois. The Spoon River Valley area is their home and they are passionate about improving the livelihood, health, and wellness of not only their families but their fellow friends and neighbors. Parents, Kelley and Larry O’Hern have four sons who all have strong backgrounds in agriculture and are deeply rooted in the growth and achievements of the family business. Throughout their family history, they have been heavily involved in agriculture through the production of grain and livestock. The family has been recognized both locally and nationally for their commitment to sustainable, safe and responsible agriculture. Their inspiration for this project began with the desire to help their family members, whom suffer from medical conditions of which access to medical cannabis could benefit. This personal connection to the benefits of the medical cannabis movement, the desire to help others, and their passion for agriculture compelled them to seek a role in Illinois’ Compassionate Use of Medical Cannabis Pilot Program (“Pilot Program”). In the end, they are agriculture people. The sustainable, responsible and safe cultivation of medical cannabis is a natural extension of their family operations and the goals they have set out for the future of their community.