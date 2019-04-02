cubbygreen
on April 2nd, 2019
This strain immediately relaxed my muscles and put me to sleep in 10 minutes. It is s great strain to smoke before going to bed.
If you are looking for a quick path to happiness, Kiwi Skunk is your strain. Patients report an instantaneous high with immediate mood elevating effects. It is a product of New Zealand Skunk and NYC Diesel. This combo brings together pungent skunk flavors and earthy diesel flavors with a refreshing citrus aroma. The long lasting and couch-locking effects of this strain make it ideal for nighttime use. Medical effects include increased appetite, reduced nausea and stress relief.
