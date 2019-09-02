DankAnubis
on September 2nd, 2019
A great one to relieve stress and anxiety with. Is a great one for the day time when you still need to be active.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Megatron is an indica dominant hybrid. It is a cross between Chemdawg #4 and Northern Lights Haze. Chemdawg #4 is the only indica dominant phenotype of the Chemdawg strain. It has noticeable trichome laced buds with an earthy scent as well as a citrus kick. The effects are relaxing, which is not as drastic as other indicas.
on September 2nd, 2019
A great one to relieve stress and anxiety with. Is a great one for the day time when you still need to be active.
on August 17th, 2019
Really relaxing and mellow high. Took care of my pain level rather well.