fingers6
on October 6th, 2019
Very good
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Mojo is a 50-50 hybrid and the combination of Lemon Larry and Ghost OG Kush. It has a mild lemon smell with fruity and piney undertones. The effects are sedation, body relaxation, and uplifted mood. This strain is also great for inflammation as evidenced by its high CBG profile. If you are in need of bodily pain relief, this strain will help you get your mojo back.
on October 6th, 2019
Very good
on August 4th, 2019
Great hybrid, perfect for pain and uplifting at the same Time.