Northern Lights

by Nature's Grace and Wellness

Nature's Grace and Wellness Cannabis Flower Northern Lights

About this product

When a strain stands the test of time like one, you don't have to question its worthiness. This all-time favorite traces back to the late 80's has earned its place in the hall of fame. It is a pure indica that is descendant of indigenous Afghani and Thai landrace strains. The flavor is earthy and piney at first with a hint of sweet citrus on the exhale. The aroma of smoke is sweet, spicy, and skunky.

Northern Lights

  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Northern Lights stands among the most famous strains of all time, a pure indica cherished for its resinous buds, fast flowering, and resilience during growth. Itself a descendant of indigenous Afghani and Thai landrace strains, Northern Lights has given rise to famous hybrids like Shiva Skunk and Super Silver Haze. Rumor has it that Northern Lights first sprouted near Seattle, Washington, but was propagated out of Holland after 1985 at what is now Sensi Seeds.

Pungently sweet, spicy aromas radiate from the crystal-coated buds, which sometimes reveal themselves in hues of purple. Northern Lights’ psychoactive effects settle in firmly throughout the body, relaxing muscles and pacifying the mind in dreamy euphoria. Comfortable laziness allows patients to relieve pain and sleeplessness, while its mellow contentment roots out depression and stress. Several different Northern Lights phenotypes circulate the market, but Sensi Seeds recommends a general indoor flowering time of 45 to 50 days.

Family owned medical cannabis cultivator and processor located in Illinois. Nature’s Grace and Wellness is owned and operated by the O’Hern Family. The O’Herns are 5th generation farmers and run O’Hern Stock Farms in Western Illinois. The Spoon River Valley area is their home and they are passionate about improving the livelihood, health, and wellness of not only their families but their fellow friends and neighbors. Parents, Kelley and Larry O’Hern have four sons who all have strong backgrounds in agriculture and are deeply rooted in the growth and achievements of the family business. Throughout their family history, they have been heavily involved in agriculture through the production of grain and livestock. The family has been recognized both locally and nationally for their commitment to sustainable, safe and responsible agriculture. Their inspiration for this project began with the desire to help their family members, whom suffer from medical conditions of which access to medical cannabis could benefit. This personal connection to the benefits of the medical cannabis movement, the desire to help others, and their passion for agriculture compelled them to seek a role in Illinois’ Compassionate Use of Medical Cannabis Pilot Program (“Pilot Program”). In the end, they are agriculture people. The sustainable, responsible and safe cultivation of medical cannabis is a natural extension of their family operations and the goals they have set out for the future of their community.