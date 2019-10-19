Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Popcorn Lemon Tag by Nature's Grace and Wellness
on October 19th, 2019
Relaxing. Pleasant. Nicccccccccce. I picked up a couple things on sale as an experiment for pain. This ended up at the bottom of my wooden box, unopened. Decided to give it a test, and I fell in love with the scent, then with the result.