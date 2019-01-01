About this product
Strawberry Banana is all about that sweet, fruity flavor. The berry taste and the sweet hints of banana are clearly passed down through the lineage of this plant. It is a cross between Crockett’s Banana Kush and the ‘strawberry’ phenotype of Bubble Gum. This indica dominant strain delivers positive vibes along with sharpened creativity, sensory awareness and focus. Expect to experience a clear headed, relaxed body high, leaving you with a warm, content mindset that relieves the pain and worries of the day.
