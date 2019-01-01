About this product
Our new sleek Joos cartridge features Perfect Draw Airflow Adjustment and ceramic heating elements. Swivel the band at the base to increase or decrease airflow for the specified draw you prefer. These are sure to be a hit with the upgraded hardware quality, no thinning agents and sleek new packaging. Available Flavors/Strains: Purple Punch, Critical Cure, Pineapple Express, Mandarin Cookies, Mystery Cookies, Cheese and Chong, CrescendO, White Fire, Lilac, Chicago Blue Dream, Super Silver Haze, Jack Herer, Skywalker, Bubble Gum, Green Crack, Northern Lights, Double Durban Kush, Strawberry Headband, Mojo, and Cannalope Kush.
