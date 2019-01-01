About this product
NGW C02 wax is a unique product compared to other types of wax made from BHO extraction methods. We use liquid CO2 to strip all of the cannabinoids from the cannabis flower and plant material to create a solvent free raw extract. This extract goes through a proprietary fractional distillation process that further refines the extract. Our methods remove any impurities in the extract and produce a pristine looking, clean tasting, and supreme potency wax.
