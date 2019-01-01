 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Nature's Hemp Oil - Full Spectrum CBD Oil - 250 mg - Peppermint Flavored - 1oz Tincture

by NATURE'S HEMP OIL

$32.85MSRP

About this product

Scientifically Formulated To Recharge Your Endocannabinoid System And Bring The Relief You Deserive. Each 1 oz Bottle Contains 100% Organically Sourced Kentucky Proud Hemp Oil And 250 mg of Hemp Derived CBD. All of Our Products Are Third-Party Lab Tested For Impurities & Concentration, So You Can Rest Assured You Receive Only The Best. Supports Homeostasis In The Body & May Help Maintain Essential Functions Like: - Immunological Response - Mood / Stress Management - Sleep - Appetite / Metabolism - Hip, Joint & Muscular Management - Thermoregulation - Cognitive Health & More Additional Health Benefits - Perfect Omega 3 & Omega 6 Ratio To Support A Healthy Heart - Most Balanced Natural Source Of Essential Fatty Acids - High In Magnesium & Other Micronutrients - Contains Rare Fatty Acids Like GLA, EPA & DHA, That May Support Cardiovascular, Joint & Metabolic Health Product Spec. - Organically Sourced Hemp - Vegan - Non-GMO - Gluten Free

At Nature's Hemp Oil, we strive to provide only the highest quality of hemp derived CBD products. Strategically positioned in the heart of the Bluegrass Region, our hemp is grown in some of the world's finest soils. We only use 100% premium, organically sourced Kentucky Proud hemp, for both our hemp extract cannabinoid blend and our cold-pressed hemp seed carrier oil.Our products quality is guaranteed, not only in our sourcing, but through our rigorous in-house and third party laboratory testing. ​ We understand the importance of a healthy lifestyle, that's why our products are optimized for you and your pet's health, containing a natural blend of cannabinoids, robust terpenes, flavonoids, Omega 3 - 6, and vital micronutrients. For more information visit: www.mynatureshempoil.com ​