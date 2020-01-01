Nature's Hemp Oil for Pets - Full Spectrum CBD Oil - 500 mg (L / XL) - Natural Flavor - 1oz Tincture
Scientifically Formulated For All Your Four Legged Friend's Needs. Each 1 oz Bottle Contains 100% Organically Sourced Kentucky Proud Hemp Oil And 500 mg of Hemp Derived CBD. All of Our Products Are Third-Party Lab Tested For Impurities & Concentration, So You Can Rest Assured Your Pet Is Only Receiving The Best. Supports - A Healthy Immunological Response - Hip, Joint & Muscular Discomfort - Managing Behavioral Issues Due To Stress - A Healthy Coat & Digestive System - Overall Cognitive Health Additional Health Benefits - Perfect Omega 3 & Omega 6 Ratio To Support A Healthy Heart - Most Balanced Natural Source Of Essential Fatty Acids - High In Magnesium & Other Micronutrients - Contains Rare Fatty Acids Like GLA, EPA & DHA, That May Support Cardiovascular, Joint & Metabolic Health Product Spec. - Organically Sourced Hemp - Vegan - Non-GMO - Gluten Free - Pet Safe
