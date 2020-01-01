About this product
Overcome Roll-On Relief provides an impactful punch of 200mg full spectrum cannabinoids per 10 ml bottle. Overcome Roll-On Relief resembles a massage oil, with an easy roll-on application. Just roll the steel ball tip around the localized area and rub in the relief oil to receive the hydrating effects of CBD on your targeted area. Overcome Roll-On Relief is a soothing combination of full spectrum CBD, Almond oil, argan oil, avocado oil, hempseed oil, grapeseed oil, moringa oil, jojoba oil, proprietary essential oils, along with cayenne pepper that will have you recovered in no time! This roll-on oil allows for easy application and a relaxing sensation to your senses.
