Overcome Topical Relief Cream - 400 MG of Full Spectrum CBD

by Overcome LLC

$48.95MSRP

About this product

Overcome Topical Relief Cream provides an impactful punch of 400mg full spectrum cannabinoids per bottle with 5mg of CBD per pump. Overcome Topical resembles a lotion feel, with an easy to apply application. Just aim the output of the bottle at the localized area, pump the nozzle and rub in the relief cream to receive the hydrating effects of CBD on your targeted area. Overcome Topical Relief Cream is a soothing combination of full spectrum CBD, Rosemary Oil, Mint Oil and a highly effective and researched base cream that will have you recovered in no time! This base cream allows for maximum penetration and absorption of the cannabinoids into the endocannabinoid receptors within your skin, providing the ultimate effect you desire.

About this brand

At Overcome, we strive to provide only the highest quality of hemp derived CBD products. Strategically positioned in the heart of the Bluegrass Region, our hemp is grown in some of the world's finest soils. We only use 100% premium, organically sourced Kentucky Proud hemp, for both our hemp extract cannabinoid blend and our cold-pressed hemp seed carrier oil.Our products quality is guaranteed, not only in our sourcing, but through our rigorous in-house and third party laboratory testing. ​ We understand the importance of a healthy lifestyle, that's why our products are optimized for you and your pet's health, containing a natural blend of cannabinoids, robust terpenes, flavonoids, Omega 3 - 6, and vital micronutrients. For more information visit: www.overcomeveryday.com ​