Indica

Big Bud

by Nature's Heritage

About this product

About this strain

Big Bud

Big Bud
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Developed in the USA before being brought to the Netherlands in the 1980s to survive the War on Drugs, Big Bud is a legend among growers for its high yields in the garden. Preserved to this day by Dutch breeder Sensi Seeds, this indica produces massive buds with very few leaves, unmatched by any other cannabis variety. With an earthy and spicy aroma, Big Bud delivers deeply relaxing full-body effects.

