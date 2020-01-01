Nature's Heritage

Sour Diesel Shatter 1g
by MPX Melting Point Extracts
1 gram
$50.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Bred by Mr. Nice Seeds, Devil is a cross of an old Afghan strain and Afghan Skunk. Devil is a potent beast with big, juicy nugs exploding off the stalks with stark white trichomes that exude a thick skunky, earthy, and piney aroma. With just a few puffs you can expect to be taken into a deep state of relaxation with a long-lasting, sedative high.