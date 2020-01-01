 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Lemon OG Kush

Lemon OG Kush

by Nature's Heritage

Write a review
Nature's Heritage Cannabis Flower Lemon OG Kush

Reserve online, pick up in-store

Cannabinoids

THC
23.8%
CBD
--
$50.00

Also at 2 other stores nearby

Store updated

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Lemon OG Kush by Nature's Heritage

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Lemon OG Haze

Lemon OG Haze

Lemon OG Haze by Nirvana is the sensible combination of its titular elements: Lemon OG and Haze. While Lemon OG contains weighty Kush elements that are kind on the body, the excess limonene and alpha-pinene lead the consumer into a state of mental alertness and euphoria. In the right measure, this strain can be a one-way ticket to productivity, hazing the mind into a content lull while wrapping the body in a calm focus. Enjoy this strain as a means to crush anxiety, depression, lethargy, and fatigue.   

About this brand

Nature's Heritage Logo
Nature's Heritage