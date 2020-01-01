 Loading…

  5. Purple Trainwreck Live Resin Cartridge 500mg
Hybrid

Purple Trainwreck Live Resin Cartridge 500mg

by Nature's Heritage

About this product

About this strain

Purple Trainwreck

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Purple Trainwreck by Humboldt Seed Organization is an indica-dominant strain that combines genetics from Trainwreck and Mendocino Purps. Blooming in hues of bright green and magenta, Purple Trainwreck is as colorful as it is flavorful. Exhibiting a rich aroma of bright citrus, pine, and lavender, this indica appeases the consumer chasing a stimulating cerebral experience anchored in full physical relaxation. Its breeders recommend growing this strain in a warm, dry climate or indoors with sufficient space and nutrients.

About this brand

Nature's Heritage Logo
Nature's Heritage