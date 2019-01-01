Sunshine Daydream Dab Tabs 0.5g 10-pack
by Nature's HeritageWrite a review
Reserve online, pick up in-store
- at HerbaFi
- Open until 8:00 PM
- 24.1 miles away
About this product
Sunshine Daydream Dab Tabs 0.5g 10-pack by Nature's Heritage
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Sunshine Daydream
From Bodhi Seeds comes Sunshine Daydream, an indica-dominant cross between Appalachia and Bubbashine (a Bubba Kush and Blue Moonshine hybrid). Its flavors are an elaborate blend of tangy diesel and fruit, accented by sweet berry undertones. A descendant of Bubba Kush, Sunshine Daydream is a potently psychoactive indica that brings relief to pain, nausea, inflammation, and other conditions that benefit from THC-rich strains.