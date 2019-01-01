 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Sunshine Daydream Dab Tabs 0.5g 10-pack

Sunshine Daydream Dab Tabs 0.5g 10-pack

by Nature's Heritage

Write a review
Nature's Heritage Concentrates Solvent Sunshine Daydream Dab Tabs 0.5g 10-pack

Reserve online, pick up in-store

Cannabinoids

THC
--
CBD
--
$50.00
  • at HerbaFi
  • Open until 8:00 PM
  • 24.1 miles away

Store updated

About this product

Sunshine Daydream Dab Tabs 0.5g 10-pack by Nature's Heritage

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Sunshine Daydream

Sunshine Daydream

From Bodhi Seeds comes Sunshine Daydream, an indica-dominant cross between Appalachia and Bubbashine (a Bubba Kush and Blue Moonshine hybrid). Its flavors are an elaborate blend of tangy diesel and fruit, accented by sweet berry undertones. A descendant of Bubba Kush, Sunshine Daydream is a potently psychoactive indica that brings relief to pain, nausea, inflammation, and other conditions that benefit from THC-rich strains. 

About this brand

Nature's Heritage Logo
Nature's Heritage