Hybrid

Zookies Live Budder 1g

by Nature's Heritage

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Zookies

Zookies
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

A project from Alien Labs, Zookies is a cross of Animals Cookies and Original Glue. The result is a level-headed hybrid that is as delicious as it is potent. The strain has a unique terpene profile, aroma, and flavor of sweet nutty cookies with a hint of diesel. Zookies is a great choice for someone looking for a strong high without getting stuck in the couch.

About this brand

Nature's Heritage Logo
Nature's Heritage