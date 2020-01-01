 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
5 Pound Bag Nature's Living Soil Amendment for Autoflower

by Nature's Living Soil - Easiest Way to Grow Organic Cannabis DISCOUNT CODE LEAFLY15

5 lbs bag of Nature's Living Soil Concentrate for Auto flowers is a special formulation of our living soil for autoflowering (quick life cycle plants) based on our original recipe. Perfect for amending a 5 gallon container. Simply add contents of the bag to the container, add organic potting media to 1/3 full and mix thoroughly, and then fill the rest of the container with potting media.

Organic Living Soil Amendments - Contains all the nutrients required to grow from seed to harvest with only regular watering's. Our concentrates contain specifically selected and cultured microorganisms that for symbiotic relationships with the root systems to feed and protect the plant. Our organic soil mix will produce great yields and amazing flavors and potencies maximizing the genetic potential of your seeds as nature intended it to be done. Easy to use and loved by first time and experienced growers alike. Growing does not have to be a hassle with different bottles at different times and amounts while keeping a continuous eye on the pH levels! Add Nature's Living Soil Autoflower or Original (Photoperiod) Concentrates to your favorite potting soil to make a rich living soil. It is also perfect for making the nutrient rich bottom layer when using the super soil technique.