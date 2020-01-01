 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
5 Pound Bag Natures Living Soil Amendment - Original Recipe

by Nature's Living Soil - Easiest Way to Grow Organic Cannabis DISCOUNT CODE LEAFLY15

$39.95MSRP

5 lbs bag of Nature's Living Soil Concentrate. This is a concentrate of super soil/living soil all that needs to be added is an organic potting media such as Roots Organics, Fox Farm or Dr. Earth which is available at Home Depot and other box stores. This concentrate contains all organic ingredients including all the nutrients your plant will need from seed to harvest. Our concentrate is teeming with beneficial microorganisms and fungi designed to help develop a healthy roots system. These microorganisms form a symbiotic relationship with the roots and provide water and nutrients to the roots. The living soil will take care of most of your plants root system needs. Super Soil Technique: 1. Add 1lb of Nature's Living Soil concentrate for every 1.5-2 gallons of organic potting soil to make a ready to use Super Soil (about 1/3 of a 5 gallon container) 2. Fill a container 1/3 full with the super soil from step 1 and 2/3 with organic potting soil. 3. Plant and water from seed to harvest Living Soil Technique: 1. Thoroughly mix 1 lb of Nature's Living Soil concentrate for every 5 gallons of organic potting soil to make a ready to use Living Soil 2. Make a small hole, about the size of a 16oz cup, and fill with organic potting soil. 3. Plant and water from seed to harvest Top Feeding: 1. Sprinkle a thin layer of Nature's Living Soil concentrate on the top of the soil and water.

Organic Living Soil Amendments - Contains all the nutrients required to grow from seed to harvest with only regular watering's. Our concentrates contain specifically selected and cultured microorganisms that for symbiotic relationships with the root systems to feed and protect the plant. Our organic soil mix will produce great yields and amazing flavors and potencies maximizing the genetic potential of your seeds as nature intended it to be done. Easy to use and loved by first time and experienced growers alike. Growing does not have to be a hassle with different bottles at different times and amounts while keeping a continuous eye on the pH levels! Add Nature's Living Soil Autoflower or Original (Photoperiod) Concentrates to your favorite potting soil to make a rich living soil. It is also perfect for making the nutrient rich bottom layer when using the super soil technique.