Grape Dreams Colors Disposable Pen 0.3g
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
If you’re looking for deliciously potent, naturally derived plant terpenes with a serious kick, this is for you! Choose from Sativa, Indica or Hybrid varieties. Batteries sold separately. Unknown Genetics from Acapulco, Mexico.
One of the most well-known strains, Acapulco Gold has been likened to dinner at a five-star restaurant. This strain comes from the area in and around Acapulco, Mexico, and its orange hairs resemble a gold nugget, with gold, green, and brown colors and plenty of resin on the buds. An aroma of burnt toffee lingers when the bud is broken up. Acapulco Gold has a reputation for being one of the best cannabis strains ever created, and it's becoming more difficult to find.