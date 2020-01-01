 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Kosher Kush Kief

by Nature's

Nature's Concentrates Solvent Kosher Kush Kief

About this product

You know those beautiful crystal-like trichomes you see on cannabis buds? They’re actually external resin pouches containing lots of treasured cannabinoid compounds. When they’re dried they become the highly psychoactive resin known as kief. Indica. OG Kush Phenotype.

About this strain

Kosher Kush

Kosher Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Kosher Kush, offered now in seed form from DNA Genetics, originated in Los Angeles as a clone-only strain. Winner of High Times Cannabis Cup’s Best Indica in 2010 and 2011, as well as Best Strain in 2011, Kosher Kush produces staggering levels of THC. Known as one of the most odiferous OG Kush-related strains, it has a unique yet familiar smell reminiscent of rich earth and fruit, and is considered by many to be one of the tastiest smokes around. The high experienced is typical of many heavy strains, producing pronounced relaxation and pain relief, with sleep often following close behind.  

About this brand

Nature's Logo
Nature’s is the brand that promises to deliver and delivers what it promises. It’s no wonder we’ve won more than 20 industry awards. Sourced from our own esteemed Arizona growers, Nature’s is your pathway to a euphoric mind and relaxed body. Known, loved, and trusted for its therapeutic cannabinoids and bold terpene flavors, Nature’s is all about enhancing your health and elevating your enjoyment. Available in flower, pre pack, pre roll, vape carts and concentrates, Nature’s brand always takes you on a mighty fine ride. For AZ Wholesale: please call 480-420-3145 Option 4