Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
$18.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
$40.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Budder is known for its intense potency and abundance of delicious and fragrant terpenes. Budder gets its name from its creamy yellow whipped consistency. As for versatility, Budder can be enjoyed by dabbing, vaping, or even spreading on a joint. Hybrid/Indica. Super Silver Haze X Black Domina.
Samsara Seeds crossed two very different strains, the sativa-dominant Super Silver Haze and pure indica Black Domina, to create an easy-to-grow, quick-flowering indica-dominant hybrid that produces heavy yields of high-quality flowers. Sweet Black Angel presents a sweet musky odor with undertones of blackberry, and a relaxing body high most suitable for nighttime use for the treatment of pain, anxiety, and insomnia.