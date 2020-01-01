 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Crumble is extracted with butane hash oil (BHO) and can be as potent as Shatter. As the driest form of cannabis, Crumble can be sprinkled on joints for an extra dash of pow. Usually, though, it’s used with dab rigs or vapes. Indica. Afghani x Northern Lights.

First bred by Jordan of the Islands, Cactus is an indica cross between Afghani and Northern Lights and is named after its vague resemblance to the pear cactus. Cactus buds are conic with knobby formations and emit an organic earthy aroma with citrus notes. This strain is known to be an adept painkiller, providing relief to aches and sore muscles as well as spasms and anxiety. Many describe Cactus as having uplifting, energizing effects. It has become a popular staple among the connoisseurs of Seattle, and was among the first place winners in the 2012 High Times Cannabis Cup.

Nature’s is the brand that promises to deliver and delivers what it promises. It’s no wonder we’ve won more than 20 industry awards. Sourced from our own esteemed Arizona growers, Nature’s is your pathway to a euphoric mind and relaxed body. Known, loved, and trusted for its therapeutic cannabinoids and bold terpene flavors, Nature’s is all about enhancing your health and elevating your enjoyment. Available in flower, pre pack, pre roll, vape carts and concentrates, Nature’s brand always takes you on a mighty fine ride. For AZ Wholesale: please call 480-420-3145 Option 4