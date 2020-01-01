Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
$10.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
You know those beautiful crystal-like trichomes you see on cannabis buds? They’re actually external resin pouches containing lots of treasured cannabinoid compounds. When they’re dried they become the highly psychoactive resin known as kief. Hybrid/Sativa. Sour Banana Sherbert X Lemon Skunk.
Bred by Crockett Family Farms, Lemon Banana Sherbet is a sativa-dominant hybrid of Lemon Skunk and Sour Banana Sherbet. With light green buds and orange hairs, it expresses a zesty fruity aroma with flavors of citrus and ripe banana. Lemon Banana Sherbet delivers relaxing effects that elevate mood while sparking an appetite.