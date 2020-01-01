Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
$20.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
$40.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Affectionately known as “the champagne of concentrates”, Live Resin is a full spectrum extract derived from freshly picked buds that are flash frozen just as they’re harvested. This process preserves the luscious, full flavor profile of the strain making it heavy on flavor and aromatics. Hybrid/Sativa. Lemon Skunk X Sour Banana Sherbet.
Bred by Crockett Family Farms, Lemon Banana Sherbet is a sativa-dominant hybrid of Lemon Skunk and Sour Banana Sherbet. With light green buds and orange hairs, it expresses a zesty fruity aroma with flavors of citrus and ripe banana. Lemon Banana Sherbet delivers relaxing effects that elevate mood while sparking an appetite.