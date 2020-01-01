Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
0.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Affectionately known as “the champagne of concentrates”, Live Resin is a full spectrum extract derived from freshly picked buds that are flash frozen just as they’re harvested. This process preserves the luscious, full flavor profile of the strain making it heavy on flavor and aromatics. Hybrid/50 Strawberry Cough X Blue Dream.
Be the first to review this product.
Strawberry Dream is a hybrid cross of the Blue Dream and Strawberry Cough strains. With a potency similar to Blue Dream and a smell of sweet strawberries, this sativa-dominant strain will bring considerable head effects.