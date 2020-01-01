Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Affectionately known as “the champagne of concentrates”, Live Resin is a full spectrum extract derived from freshly picked buds that are flash frozen just as they’re harvested. This process preserves the luscious, full flavor profile of the strain making it heavy on flavor and aromatics. Sativa. Unknown Genetics from Acapulco, Mexico.
One of the most well-known strains, Acapulco Gold has been likened to dinner at a five-star restaurant. This strain comes from the area in and around Acapulco, Mexico, and its orange hairs resemble a gold nugget, with gold, green, and brown colors and plenty of resin on the buds. An aroma of burnt toffee lingers when the bud is broken up. Acapulco Gold has a reputation for being one of the best cannabis strains ever created, and it's becoming more difficult to find.