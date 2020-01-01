 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Nature's Concentrates Solvent Rainbow Shatter

About this product

This popular cannabis concentrate contains an impressively high cannabinoid content. Shatter gets its name from the fact that its resin can be cooled into a distinctive brittle sheet. As it goes through an extra filtration process, fats, waxes and some terpenes are removed. Shatter can be enjoyed by dabbing, vaping or placing it in a blunt. Hybrid.

About this strain

Rainbow

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Rainbow is a 50/50 indica/sativa hybrid from Spanish breeders Lifetime Seeds, created by crossing Dancehall with Blueberry.  A compact, fast flowering strain with little side-branching, it does very well when grown in the “sea-of-green” style. Rainbow presents a wide array of colors towards the end of flowering, hence the moniker. With a spicy-sweet fruity flavor, this tasty hybrid can give consumers a pleasant, creative high and pain relief without a heavy body sensation.  

About this brand

Nature’s is the brand that promises to deliver and delivers what it promises. It’s no wonder we’ve won more than 20 industry awards. Sourced from our own esteemed Arizona growers, Nature’s is your pathway to a euphoric mind and relaxed body. Known, loved, and trusted for its therapeutic cannabinoids and bold terpene flavors, Nature’s is all about enhancing your health and elevating your enjoyment. Available in flower, pre pack, pre roll, vape carts and concentrates, Nature’s brand always takes you on a mighty fine ride. For AZ Wholesale: please call 480-420-3145 Option 4