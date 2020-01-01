 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. NYC Diesel Vape Cartridge

NYC Diesel Vape Cartridge

by Nature's

Write a review
Nature's Concentrates Cartridges NYC Diesel Vape Cartridge

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Learn More

Similar items

Show all

About this product

If you’re looking for deliciously potent, naturally derived plant terpenes with a serious kick, this is for you! Choose from Sativa, Indica or Hybrid varieties. Batteries sold separately. Hybrid/Sativa. Mexican and Afghani Landraces.Hybrid/Sativa.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

NYC Diesel

NYC Diesel
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Bred by Soma Sacred Seeds, NYC Diesel (or Soma Sour Diesel) is a 60% sativa-dominant cross between Mexican and Afghani landraces. This strain provides strong cerebral effects that ease into a deep, full-body relaxation over time. A pungent lime and grapefruit aroma is the mark of a high quality batch, like those that won this strain five Cannabis Cup trophies in the early 2000s. NYC Diesel’s happy, talkative qualities make this hybrid a good choice for social activities and many anxiety-prone consumers praise it for its paranoia-free effects.

About this brand

Nature's Logo
Nature’s is the brand that promises to deliver and delivers what it promises. It’s no wonder we’ve won more than 20 industry awards. Sourced from our own esteemed Arizona growers, Nature’s is your pathway to a euphoric mind and relaxed body. Known, loved, and trusted for its therapeutic cannabinoids and bold terpene flavors, Nature’s is all about enhancing your health and elevating your enjoyment. Available in flower, pre pack, pre roll, vape carts and concentrates, Nature’s brand always takes you on a mighty fine ride. For AZ Wholesale: please call 480-420-3145 Option 4