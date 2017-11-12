 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Sun-grown Cannabis Tincture

by Nature's Nurture

$30.00

About this product

Tinctures are liquid medicine for quick acting relief and the ability to ingest cannabis without smoking. Our cannabis tinctures deliver safe and effective anti-inflammatory relief similar to CBD. Nature's Nurture tinctures are made with organic sun-grown cannabis from Humboldt County, are alcohol free and naturally sweet. They come in a 1 oz amber bottle with glass dropper and contain 15 mg of THCA/600 drops per bottle. Start with 1 dropper full (1 dose) and continue to take as needed for pain. This product is non-psychoactive.

8 customer reviews

5.08

Ammonite80

This tincture did wonders of difference to help me relax at night and help with my insomnia for more restful sleep. Additionally I've taken smaller dosages if I have a wee bit of anxiety or have PMS related symptoms and still very much productive to take on the day's duties! Yummy tasting and love that they sourced Organic Cannabis. Thanks!

stiv80

Nature’s Nurture has been a great help in the ongoing care and healing of multiple old sports injuries as well as having the added benefits of more restful sleep and aiding with anxiety. I have experienced continuing improvement with ongoing use and I am very pleased with the results of Nature’s Nurture tincture.

SunnysMom

I have been using this tincture for almost two weeks primarily for prevention of migraines. I am happy to say that I have not had a single headache of any kind over this time period. Something is working! I love it and highly recommend it.

About this brand

Nature's Nurture Logo
We created Nature's Nurture for people who are looking for a natural pain relief product without the high. Nature's Nurture is a natural alternative to pharmaceuticals which have many side effects. We pride ourselves in offering pure and safe herbal remedies made from organically sourced cannabis from Certified Clean Green Farms. Cannabis, specifically THCA, has been proven in recent studies to kill cancer cells, and can reduce pain caused by inflammation. It is an honor to take part in guiding our customers in learning more about this natural plant-based medicine. Our customers' response has been overwhelmingly positive; they are finding relief from pain, anxiety, insomnia and many other issues. Our clients trust Nature’s Nurture products knowing that we are providing quality herbal remedies from high grade plants. If you are interested in natural cannabis products, look no further than Nature's Nurture, where they are made with healing hands.