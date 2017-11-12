1:1 Cucumber Mint Tincture 300mg
by Curaleaf
1 piece
$50.00
Pickup 14.5 miles away
Tinctures are liquid medicine for quick acting relief and the ability to ingest cannabis without smoking. Our cannabis tinctures deliver safe and effective anti-inflammatory relief similar to CBD. Nature's Nurture tinctures are made with organic sun-grown cannabis from Humboldt County, are alcohol free and naturally sweet. They come in a 1 oz amber bottle with glass dropper and contain 15 mg of THCA/600 drops per bottle. Start with 1 dropper full (1 dose) and continue to take as needed for pain. This product is non-psychoactive.
on November 12th, 2017
This tincture did wonders of difference to help me relax at night and help with my insomnia for more restful sleep. Additionally I've taken smaller dosages if I have a wee bit of anxiety or have PMS related symptoms and still very much productive to take on the day's duties! Yummy tasting and love that they sourced Organic Cannabis. Thanks!
on November 8th, 2017
Nature’s Nurture has been a great help in the ongoing care and healing of multiple old sports injuries as well as having the added benefits of more restful sleep and aiding with anxiety. I have experienced continuing improvement with ongoing use and I am very pleased with the results of Nature’s Nurture tincture.
on November 3rd, 2017
I have been using this tincture for almost two weeks primarily for prevention of migraines. I am happy to say that I have not had a single headache of any kind over this time period. Something is working! I love it and highly recommend it.