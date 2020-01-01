 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Nature's Script 5 CT Sleep Gummies

by Nature's Script

Nature's Script Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Nature's Script 5 CT Sleep Gummies
$14.99MSRP

About this product

At Nature's Script, our CBD Sleep Gummies are each infused with 15mg of CBD and 5mg of Melatonin to help encourage a healthy and restful night’s sleep. Experience a deeper and fuller night’s rest that will leave feeling more recharged with no morning grogginess. Supplement Facts CBD Sleep Gummies per pack: 5 Hemp Extract Blend made with Certified Pure Cannabidiol (CBD) Also contains: Melatonin, White Willow Bark and Turmeric Sugar, Corn Syrup, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Calcium Lactate, Silicon Dioxide, Natural & Artificial Flavors

About this brand

Nature’s Script offers premium CBD supplements and OTCs including CBD gummies, e-liquids, oils, capsules, syrups, pain rub, and pet oil. offers premium CBD supplements and OTCs. We source our products from licensed, and regulated, U.S. farms with sustainable growing practices. We guarantee the highest quality product to consumers through our superior sourcing methods, in-house manufacturing and third-party lab tests.