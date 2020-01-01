 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Nature's Script 60 CT CBD Gummies

by Nature's Script

$99.99MSRP

About this product

Nature’s Script CBD Gummies may help you find true relaxation and relief from pain. Best taken daily, Hemp Extract is a natural compound commonly used to help relieve anxiety, sleep deprivation, stress and more. We pack premium CBD into each tasty Gummy to promote calmness and total relaxation. Nature’s Script Hemp Extract is sourced from organic-certified, non-GMO, high-quality Industrial Hemp. Supplement Facts Gummies per container: 15, 30 or 60 Hemp Extract Blend made with Certified Pure Cannabidiol (CBD) Also contains: White Willow Bark and Turmeric Sugar, Corn Syrup, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Calcium Lactate, Silicon Dioxide, Natural & Artificial Flavors

About this brand

Nature’s Script offers premium CBD supplements and OTCs including CBD gummies, e-liquids, oils, capsules, syrups, pain rub, and pet oil. offers premium CBD supplements and OTCs. We source our products from licensed, and regulated, U.S. farms with sustainable growing practices. We guarantee the highest quality product to consumers through our superior sourcing methods, in-house manufacturing and third-party lab tests.