3mg Blueberry, Peanut Butter, Banana CBD Pet Treats
$25.00MSRP
About this product
Our peanut butter, blueberry, banana pet treats use coconut flour in place of wheat. We use farm fresh eggs and all natural ingredients. Our treats are perfect for pets of all shapes and sizes.
About this brand
Nature's Way Botanicals
Natures Way Botanicals LLC is dedicated to providing the knowledge of CBD so that each individual can understand why it works and make an educated decision to try CBD for themselves. We pride ourselves on our quality products and excellent customer service.