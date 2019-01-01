 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Tinctures & sublingual
  5. 500mg Water Soluble CBD Tincture (2oz)

500mg Water Soluble CBD Tincture (2oz)

by Nature's Way Botanicals

Write a review
Nature's Way Botanicals Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual 500mg Water Soluble CBD Tincture (2oz)
Nature's Way Botanicals Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual 500mg Water Soluble CBD Tincture (2oz)

$70.00MSRP

About this product

Our CBD tinctures feature water soluble full-spectrum CBD oil and are flavored with natural essential oils. This enables the user to get better results and more effectiveness from fewer milligrams ingested than compared to an equal milligram Oil Extract. Flavors: Lemon, Peppermint, Cinnamon, Orange

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Nature's Way Botanicals Logo
Natures Way Botanicals LLC is dedicated to providing the knowledge of CBD so that each individual can understand why it works and make an educated decision to try CBD for themselves. We pride ourselves on our quality products and excellent customer service.