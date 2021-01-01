Strawberry Lemonade Delta-8 THC Cartridge 1g
About this product
Strawberry Lemonade is a sativa-dominant strain that is a cross between Strawberry Cough and Lemon OG. Sativa Effects: Uplifting/Energizing Flavor: Citrus, Tangy Organically extracted Delta 8 testing at 91.3% with added botanical terpenes. No added fillers (VG, PG, MCT or any other additive)
About this brand
Natures8
About this strain
Strawberry Lemonade
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Strawberry Lemonade is a sativa-dominant strain that took 1st in High Times’ 2015 Denver Cannabis Cup as “Best Sativa Concentrate.” The supposed cross of Strawberry Cough and Lemon OG, Strawberry Lemonade stays true to form, exhibiting tangy aromas and flavors coupled with a heady onset and complementary body effects. Enjoy Strawberry Lemonade throughout the day, but don’t plan too far ahead as this strain can be whimsical and intensely relaxing.
