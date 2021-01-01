 Loading…

Hybrid

Sundae Driver Delta-8 THC Cartridge 1g

by Natures8

Sundae Driver Delta-8 THC Cartridge 1g

About this product

Sundae Driver is a smooth and creamy cross of FPOG and Grape Pie. Indica Hybrid Effects: Relaxing/Soothing Flavor: sweet berry and grape Organically extracted Delta 8 testing at 91.3% with added botanical terpenes. No added fillers (VG, PG, MCT or any other additive)

About this brand

About this strain

Sundae Driver

Sundae Driver
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Sundae Driver is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing FPOG with Grape Pie. The effects of this strain will make you feel balanced, calm, and happy. Sundae Driver has a sweet, mellow and creamy flavor. Growers say this strain comes in light green and purple buds that are drenched in trichomes.

