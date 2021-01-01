Sundae Driver Delta-8 THC Cartridge 1g
by Natures8Write a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Sundae Driver is a smooth and creamy cross of FPOG and Grape Pie. Indica Hybrid Effects: Relaxing/Soothing Flavor: sweet berry and grape Organically extracted Delta 8 testing at 91.3% with added botanical terpenes. No added fillers (VG, PG, MCT or any other additive)
About this brand
Natures8
About this strain
Sundae Driver
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Linalool
Sundae Driver is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing FPOG with Grape Pie. The effects of this strain will make you feel balanced, calm, and happy. Sundae Driver has a sweet, mellow and creamy flavor. Growers say this strain comes in light green and purple buds that are drenched in trichomes.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.