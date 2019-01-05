About this product
No one forgets their first taste of Amnesia Haze, despite the name. Users typically enjoy tangy, earthy flavors and euphoric highs topped with psychotropic effects, causing one to "forget their stress at the door," so to speak. Growers can expect a moderate yield containing high volumes of THC and lower volumes of CBD with a flowering time of 9-10 weeks.
Amnesia Haze
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
With earthy flavors of lemons and citrus, Amnesia Haze is a perfect strain to start your day with a smile. The uplifting, energetic buzz is one you won’t soon forget. Its genetics have been traced back to the South Asian and Jamaican landrace strains, and this Cannabis Cup winner (1st place 2004, 1st place Sativa Cup 2012) has since been popularized in the coffee shops of Amsterdam.