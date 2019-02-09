 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Stardawg (Feminized)

by NaughtiHortiSeeds

About this product

Clear and eclectic, two words not often found side by side, yet here they stand as clear and eclectic as the night sky its self, perfect chaos resulting in a harmonic creation, as was the hybridization of Chemdawg4 and Tres dog. Stardawg not only looks like the night sky but it brings with it calming and relaxing highs, earthy flavors coupled with spicy undertones and cosmic yields!

About this strain

Stardawg, possibly named after the bright, sparkling crystal trichomes that blanket the strain like stars, is a hybrid cross between Chemdog 4 and Tres Dawg. Earthy pine with sour notes of diesel color Stardawg, whose uplifting effects may help patients treating stress, fatigue, and anxiety disorders. Stardawg flowers in 67 days indoors with moderate yields. 

About this brand

NaughtiHortiSA brings you unparalleled genetics in the cannabis seeds we sell. Offering a variety of feminized, auto flower, hybrid and pure marijuana strains.