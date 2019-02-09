About this product

Clear and eclectic, two words not often found side by side, yet here they stand as clear and eclectic as the night sky its self, perfect chaos resulting in a harmonic creation, as was the hybridization of Chemdawg4 and Tres dog. Stardawg not only looks like the night sky but it brings with it calming and relaxing highs, earthy flavors coupled with spicy undertones and cosmic yields!