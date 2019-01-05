About this product
The popularity of this mutant strain has risen exponentially since its worldwide discovery almost four decades ago when a man sailing the world made dock on the shores of Cali and found his way to the local watering hole. Here he befriended a crew and after some festivities, invited them back to his boat, "the Exodus", where he and the sailors took dubbed his strain "cheese". Before setting sail to Europe and India, the captain bestowed a plant to his new friends and sank cheesy seeds into the soils of the west coast of America. Since then this mutant strain has blessed the gardens and tents of growers that have embarked on the journey to fruit such a marvelous plant.
About this strain
UK Cheese
UK Cheese is a popular strain known for its potent, balanced effects and signature musty cheese smell. The flavor is also unique with undertones of berry and spicy cheese (you may have to taste it to find out). This strain is thought to be a specific phenotype of Skunk #1 that was originally cultivated in the early 1990s by a UK collective group known as “Exodus”; as a result, this strain is also known as Exodus Cheese. UK Cheese became popular for its energetic, euphoric head effects combined with an impressive pain relief potential, making it spread quickly beyond the borders of its British home. Most consumers experience alert effects that allow for mental relaxation without sedation, but it may hasten bedtime for some. Effects also tend to be felt in the head first, then spread throughout the body, creating muscle relaxation and some tinglyness. UK Cheese’s flowers are dense and light green with a coat of orange hairs.